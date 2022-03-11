MAC Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The MAC conference tournament championship game will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans and bettors can catch the action on ESPN2 and the WatchESPN app. It’ll be the No. 4 Akron Zips taking on the No. 2 Kent State Golden Flashes. Here’s a look at the matchup, along with the relevant odds and game information.

No. 4 Akron: 23-9 (14-6 MAC), 143 NET, 152 Ken Pom

The Zips took out No. 1 Toledo in this bracket and are now one win away from going to the “Big Dance”. Akron will rely on a balanced group, headlined by Ali Ali and Xavier Castaneda. The Zips have been playing excellent defense relative to their offensive output, as they’ve scored 70 points in each of their last games and come out with two wins.

No. 2 Kent State: 23-9 (16-4 MAC), 130 NET, 140 Ken Pom

The Golden Flashes scraped past Ohio in the semifinal to set up a date with Akron in the final. This Kent State team ran through conference play with minimal hiccups and is playing its best basketball at the right time. Sincere Carry is the player to watch, but Malique Jacobs is coming off a nice game in the semifinal and could have another solid game here.

How to watch the MAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 12th, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN

Odds for MAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Total: TBD

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Akron: +1200

Kent State: +450

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.