ACC Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

Brooklyn has played the non-traditional but terrific host to the 2022 ACC Tournament, and the final brings together the favorite and an upstart that might have played themselves into more March Madness next week.

We take a look at the particulars for tomorrow night’s ACC Championship Game from Barclays Center.

No. 7 Virginia Tech: 22-12 (12-9 ACC), 33 NET, 27 KenPom

The Hokies knocked off favored North Carolina to get them likely on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. VPI’s senior leader Keve Aluma is one of the most dynamic players in the league, and the Hokies are one of the most efficient teams in the country.

No. 1 Duke: 28-5 (16-4 ACC), 10 NET, 7 KenPom

The Blue Devils had some scares but managed to get to the ACC tournament final and look to send Coach K out with a win. Paolo Banchero continues to be the main attraction, but Duke is getting good contributions from AJ Griffin and Wendell Moore. This team could be a dangerous unit in March Madness if the supporting cast keeps playing like this.

How to watch the ACC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 12th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Odds for ACC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Virginia Tech: +1000

Duke: -130

