Big East Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The World’s Most Famous Arena once again plays host to another Big East Championship Game as the No. 4 Creighton BlueJays take on the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats on Saturday. Creighton looks for its first title since joining the league, while VU will have won five of the last seven if they can hang on for the trophy.

No. 4 Creighton: 22-10 (12-7 Big East), 64 NET, 66 KenPom

The Bluejays absolutely smashed the top seed Providence to make the title game and while they wouldn’t exactly qualify as bid stealers, they would certainly knock off some bubble teams hoping to make the NCAA Tournament. Creighton has a balanced attack offensively, but Ryan Hawkins is the player to watch in this conference tournament final.

No. 2 Villanova: 25-7 (16-4 Big East), 6 NET, 12 KenPom

The Cardiac Cats didn’t need to worry too much in their win over UConn in the semifinal. VU is historically good at free throws, probably has at minimum a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament sewn up, and a super-senior point guard in Collin Gillespie that also played in a national championship game just five years ago.

How to watch the Big East Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 12th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

TV: Fox

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds for Big East Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBA

Total: TBA

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Creighton: +1400

Villanova: +150

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.