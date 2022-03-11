C-USA Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The Conference USA representative in the NCAA Tournament will be decided on Saturday, March 12th when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs take on the UAB Blazers. The game will get started at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Ford Center Frisco, Texas and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: 24-9 (12-6 Conference USA), 101 NET, 97 Ken Pom

Louisiana Tech needed three victories to get to the Conference USA title game, and they’re coming off a 42-36 win over the North Texas Mean Green on Friday in a game in which both teams shot under 30% from the floor. Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored just 9 points but grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory, and he’s averaging a double-double this season as the team’s top scorer and rebounder.

UAB Blazers: 26-7 (14-4 Conference USA), 51 NET, 49 Ken Pom

UAB outlasted the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in triple overtime on Friday afternoon with another impressive effort from Jordan Walker, who went for 40 points. He is the team’s top player and is playing his best basketball down the stretch of the season. The Blazers got this far because of their offense, which is just outside the top 30 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency.

How to watch the C-USA Tournament Championship game

When: Saturday, March 12th

Where: Ford Center, Frisco, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com

Odds for C-USA Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBA

Moneyline: TBA

Total: TBA

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Louisiana Tech: +800

UAB: +150

For whatever reason, the Conference USA Tournament has been fairly low scoring, and I’ll bet that happens once again in the title game. Louisiana Tech will play their fourth game in four days, while UAB will play their third in the last three days and are just coming off a triple overtime game. That’s when legs start getting tired and jumpers start coming up short and unders cash.

Pick: TBA

