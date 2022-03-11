MAAC Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

It’ll the Monmouth Hawks taking on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the MAAC conference tournament final Saturday, with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line. We break down each team, along with the relevant odds and game information here.

No. 4 Monmouth: 21-12 (11-9 MAAC), 142 NET, 162 KenPom

The Hawks have scored some big wins this season and are capable of upsetting a few brackets if they get past this final hurdle. The trio of George Papas, Walker Miller and Shavar Reynolds will be tough cover for any opponent, so watch out for this Monmouth team if it can win the MAAC final.

No. 2 Saint Peter’s: 18-11 (14-6 MAAC), 131 NET, 126 KenPom

The Peacocks weren’t exactly the trendy pick to reach the final despite being the second seed in the bracket, but they’re a win away from March Madness. Saint Peter’s has been able to defend at a high level, which makes up for their porous offense. If Daryl Banks III or KC Ndefo can get going, it’ll be tough to top this team in the final.

How to watch the MAAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 12th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey

TV: ESPNU

Livestream: WatchESPN

Odds for MAAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Total: TBD

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Monmouth: +700

Saint Peter’s: +300

