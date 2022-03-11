Southland Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The Southland conference tournament comes to a close Saturday with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi battling Southeastern Louisiana for the automatic March Madness bid. We break down how both teams stack up, along with the relevant game odds and information.

No. 4 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: 22-11 (7-7 Southland), 248 NET, 252 KenPom

The Islanders actually have a decent overall record, but were near the middle of the conference during the regular season. By upsetting the top seed Nicholls State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has now opened up an opportunity to make the field of 68. Isaac Mushila and Trevian Tennyson are the players to watch on this team.

No 2. Southeastern Louisiana: 19-13 (10-4 Southland), 263 NET, 278 KenPom

The Lions struggled with New Orleans in the semifinal but managed to pull away late. This is a balanced team with four players averaging double figures, led by Gus Okafor and Jalyn Hinton. The latter had a big game in the semifinal, while the former struggled. Let’s see if Okafor can be the difference maker in a pivotal title game.

How to watch the Southland Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 12, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN

Odds for Southland Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: +500

Southeastern Louisiana: +450

