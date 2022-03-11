SWAC Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The Southwest Athletic Conference will send their representative to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, as the Texas Southern Tigers take on the Alcorn State Braves.

Texas Southern: 17-12 (13-5 SWAC), 211 NET, 195 KenPom

The Tigers have won 12 of their last 14, including a 73-54 win over Grambling to reach the final. No player for TSU averages even 10 points a game, and their anemic offense ranks just 279th in America. But they defend at a high level, finishing 112th defensively to lead the conference.

Alcorn State: 17-15 (14-4 SWAC), 259 NET, 257 KenPom

The Braves are the No. 1 seed in this tournament, but might not be the favorite to win. The winners of eight straight, their late season push has come as quite a surprise to those watching the league. If they’re unable to win here, they will be eligible for the NIT as the regular season SWAC champion.

How to watch the SWAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 12

Where: Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

TV: 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Odds for SWAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBA

Total: TBA

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Texas Southern +190

Alcorn State +450

