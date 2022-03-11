SEC Tournament Semifinals preview for Saturday, March 12

And then there were four in the City of Tampa.

We’ve reached the semifinals of the SEC Tournament as four teams will duke it out this afternoon for the right to play in Sunday’s championship game at Amalie Arena. The surprise No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies will battle the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks in the first matchup before the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers face off against the No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats in the second contest.

No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Arkansas: 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Point Spread: Arkansas -6.5

Point Total: 138.5

Texas A&M are now playing themselves into NCAA Tournament consideration and boosted their cause with a 67-62 upset of top-seeded Auburn on Friday. The Aggies established separation from the Tigers in the second half and held off a late surge to advance to the semis.

The Razorbacks took care of LSU on Friday and were up by 17 at one point in the second half. Au’Diese Toney had a solid day with 22 points and 10 rebounds while JD Notae followed with 19 points. Arkansas and Texas A&M split their two matchups in the regular season.

The pick: Texas A&M +6.5

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Tennessee: 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Point Spread: TBD

Point Total: TBD

Tennessee made easy work out of Mississippi State on Friday, taming the Bulldogs for a 72-59 victory. The Volunteers were boosted by a strong performance from Josiah-Jordan James, who put up 16 points and five rebounds in the win.

Kentucky managed to hold off a feisty Vanderbilt team on Friday night for a 77-71 victory. This one was a dogfight as the Wildcats weren’t able to grab control until a TyTy Washington three put them up by nine with 5:18 remaining. Kentucky will now face hated rival Tennessee, whom it split the season series with this year.

The pick: TBA

