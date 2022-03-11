Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 29

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 29 this weekend with a full slate of action. With just 10 matches left in the season for many clubs, the title race is heating up between two likely candidates, while the relegation zone is a battle between a handful of clubs all trying to stay in the top flight.

Manchester City still sits on top of the table with 69 points, while Liverpool sits just six points behind them in second place and a game in hand. Both of those clubs — and Chelsea — are juggling UEFA Champions League and FA Cup schedules in addition to their EPL fixtures, making it necessary to rotate players out and stay fresh ahead of big clashes. Liverpool is riding a seven-match winning streak, which is the longest active streak in the league at the moment. They’re fresh off a 2-1 aggregate win over Inter Milan in UCL, while Manchester City also advanced to the UCL quarterfinals with a 5-0 aggregate over Sporting CP.

Chelsea still has their second leg to play against Lille OSC as they carry a 2-0 aggregate from the first leg. Between two EPL matches this week, followed closely by a UCL match on Wednesday, while navigating their way through sanctions handed down to owner Roman Abramovich from the UK government, the Blues have a lot on their plate in the very immediate future.

While Chelsea is still eight points clear of Arsenal, spots four through seven will likely see a lot of movement over the next few weeks, as just three points separate the fourth-place Gunners from seventh-place Tottenham.

Man City is still favored to win the league with odds at -400 over at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Liverpool next in line at +275.

The relegation zone is looking mighty cluttered as Leeds, Everton, Burnley, Watford, and Norwich City make up the bottom five. Just six points separate 16th place from 20th heading into Matchday 29. Norwich hold the highest relegation odds at DraftKings Sportsbook with -10000, while Watford is the only other team with minus odds at -2000.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of this weekend’s Matchday 29 action.

EPL standings, pre-Matchday 29