How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 29

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 29 as the season heads toward a close with just 10 games left for many clubs. Manchester City still sits on top of the table while Liverpool chases them from second place, with both teams juggling busy UEFA Champions League and FA Cup schedules as well.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at home, and will look to bounce back after a 4-1 loss to cross-town rivals Manchester City. Man U will be gearing up for their Round of 16 second leg clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, so they can be expected to rest some of their starters in hopes of fielding a fresh ideal lineup against Atletico. The Spurs, fresh off of back-to-back thrashings of Leeds (4-0) and Everton (5-0), will look for a positive result against the Red Devils. A win could potentially catapult them from seventh place to fourth, depending on goal differential and how West Ham and Arsenal’s matches turn out. They’re tied on points with West Ham at 45, but trail them by three on the goal differential tiebreaker.

The match kicks off at Old Trafford at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 12, and will be available to watch on Peacock. DraftKings Sportsbook has Man U favored to win with odds at +110, with Tottenham at +240 and a draw at +260.

Crystal Palace will hope to upset Manchester City again on Monday, March 14, as Palace is just one of two teams to hand the league leaders a loss this season. Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher each notched a goal in the last meeting at Etihad Stadium, resulting in a 2-0 win on Matchday 10, marking Man City’s second loss of the season. Tottenham is the only other team to have bested City this season, downing them in both meetings with scores of 1-0 and 3-2, respectively. Manager Patrick Vieira will hope to do the same and secure a full three points over his former club when they face off at Selhurst Park Stadum on Monday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Man City heavily favored with moneyline odds at -320, while Palace come in at +900. A draw is set at +475 as the match kicks off at 2:00 p.m. with broadcasts on USA and Universo.

EPL Matchday 29 schedule

Saturday, March 12

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m. — Peacock

Brentford v. Burnley, 10 a.m. — USA, Universo

Manchester United v. Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. — Peacock

Sunday, March 13

Chelsea v. Newcastle United, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Everton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Leeds United v. Norwich City, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Southampton v. Watford, 10 a.m. — Peacock

West Ham United v. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. — Telemundo, USA

Arsenal v. Leicester City, 12:30 p.m. — Telemundo, USA

Monday, March 14

Crystal Palace v. Manchester City, 4 p.m. — USA, Universo