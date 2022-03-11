Big Ten Tournament Semifinals preview for Saturday, March 12

We have reached the semifinal round in the Big Ten Tournament and this afternoon, four teams will try to punch their ticket to Sunday’s championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers will try to keep the magic going against the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the first game and the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans will face the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers in the second game.

No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 5 Iowa: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Point Spread: Iowa -6

Point Total: 144

The Hoosiers are playing themselves into the NCAA Tournament, beating Michigan on Thursday before taking out top-seeded Illinois on Friday. Indiana emerged victorious in a 65-63 dogfight against the Fighting Illini, lifted over the top by a series of Trayce Jackson-Davis in the final 30 seconds of action.

Iowa also handled business on Friday with an 84-74 triumph over Rutgers. Keegan Murray dropped 26 points an eight rebounds as the Hawkeyes took a step closer to the Big Ten Championship Game. Iowa defeated Indiana by nine in their lone matchup during the regular season.

The pick: Over 144

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 7 Michigan State: 25 minutes after first game, CBS

Point Spread: TBD

Point Total: TBD

Michigan State was responsible for another top seed in the Big Ten going down on Friday, defeating Wisconsin 69-63. The game was tied at 58 late before Tyson Walker stepped up to score nine of the 11 points for the Spartans to help them advance.

In the later game, Purdue managed to pull away from Penn State late for a victory that advanced them to this evening’s seminfal matchup. The Spartans triumphed over the Boilermakers two weeks ago in a game where Tyson Walker buried a game-winning three ball in the closing moments of the contest.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.