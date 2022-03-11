Breaking down the weather forecast for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 13th with the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at the Phoenix Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before we see the running of that race, on Friday night we will see the ARCA Menards Series represented with the General Tire 150 at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Saturday we will have the United Rentals 200 as part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series that starts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Even though it is the Phoenix Raceway, it is technically located in Avondale, Arizona. The weather for the weekend looks great with the temperature expected to fall between 41 for the lows and 81 for the highs throughout the weekend.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Phoenix Raceway this weekend in Avondale, Arizona, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, March 11

Hi 71°, Low 41°: Sunny, 0% chance of rain

4:00 p.m. ET, General Tire 150 Practice/ Qualifying

7:30 p.m. ET, General Tire 150 (150 laps, 150 miles)

Saturday, March 12

Hi 77°, Low 44°: Sunny, 0% chance of rain

11:30 a.m. ET, Practice United Rentals 200

Noon ET, Qualifying for United Rentals 200

1:30 p.m. ET, Practice Ruoff Mortgage 500

2:15 p.m. ET, Qualifying Ruoff Mortgage 500

4:30 p.m. ET, United Rentals 200 (200 laps, 200 miles)

Sunday, March 13

Hi 81°, Low 48°: Sunny, 0% chance of rain

3:30 p.m. ET, Ruoff Mortgage 500 (312 laps, 312 miles)