How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for March 11th episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, AL.

The Road to Wrestlemania 38 continues onward and with just three weeks left until the big show, the blue brand continues its march towards the Dallas area.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, March 11th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Ronda Rousey made a statement in the main event of last week’s show. After beating Sonya Deville in one-on-one competition, she put Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in an ankle lock and made her tap out. We’ll see how the Queen responds as their main event match for Night 1 of Wrestlemania inches closer.

Ricochet is the new Intercontinental Champion, defeating Sami Zayn last week singles competition. The new champ was able to dethrone Zayn with a helping hand from Johnny Knoxville, who got some retribution after taking a Helluva Kick to the face the week prior. Knoxville vs. Zayn has already been confirmed for Night 2 of ‘Mania, so we’ll see how they’re feud progresses and what’s in store for the new IC Champ.

Also on tonight’s show, Sheamus and Ridge Holland will face the New Day in tage team action and Queen Zelina will face Sasha Banks in singles competition. Zelina and Carmella will defend the Women’s Tag Team Championship against Banks/Naomi and Liv Morgan/Rhea Ripley at ‘Mania.