How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the March 11th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This show was taped after Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Hertz Arena in Estero, FL, so as always, beware of spoilers.

We’re continuing the fallout from Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view and we have four matches on tap for tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, March 11th

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Darby Allin will in singles action tonight when going one-on-one with Marq Quen of Private Party. This is continued fallout from the six-man tag team match from Revolution where Allin, Sting, and Sammy Guevara defeated the Hardy Family Office stable. On Dynamite this week, Matt Hardy was officially kicked out of the group and the ensuing beatdown triggered the AEW debut of Jeff Hardy. We’ll see how all of that plays a factor in this match.

After being introduced on the ppv, Swerve Strickland will make his AEW in-ring debut when going toe-to-toe with Tony Nese. This match was made on Dynamite when the two alluded to their prior encounters in WWE on 205 Live. Also on the show, Keith Lee will battle QT Marshall and Jamie Hayter will go one-on-one with Mercedes Martinez.