Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, March 11

We have 10 games on the NBA docket tonight and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Jayson Tatum over 2.5 threes (-175)

The Boston Celtics will host the Detroit Pistons tonight and Tatum enters this game on a hot streak. He has averaged a league-high 38.4 points over his last five games and in that stretch, he’s averaging 4.2 threes made per game. 2.5 is a low enough bar for him to clear from downtown, so take the over on this prop.

Wendell Carter Jr. over 10.5 rebounds (+105)

Carter Jr. has averaged 12.7 rebounds for the Orlando Magic over the last five games, the fourth-best in the league over that stretch. Orlando is hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves this evening and even with the presence of Karl-Anthony Towns in the paint, there’s a good chance that Carter Jr. will cross 10 rebounds again.

Kevin Porter Jr. under 5.5 assists (+105)

The Houston Rockets are riding high after beating the Los Angeles Lakers this week and will host the Dallas Mavericks tonight. Porter Jr. has been averaging 6.1 assists per game this season and was dropping dimes against the Lakers on Wednesday. Houston is bound to have a letdown game tonight and that could very result in a slight dropoff for KPJ tonight, so take the under.

