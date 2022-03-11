NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, March 11

The NBA has a packed Friday night slate with 10 games taking place across the league. With that many games going on in one night, it can make things a little overwhelming for daily fantasy players when trying to narrow down a lineup under the salary cap. We’re here to offer a little help in that department. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Washington Wizards, $4,800

Caldwell-Pope will be meeting up against his former team for the first time as the Wizards visit the Lakers tonight. Not only will he be additionally motivated to perform well but he’s been in great form recently, averaging 30.8 DraftKings fantasy points through his last five games. He topped out at 44.25 in that stretch, when he scored 28 points, adding five assists and five rebounds against the Hawks last week.

Even with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) coming back into the lineup, Caldwell-Pope should still continue to see plenty of action on the court, and should bring in a decent amount of points against the struggling Lakers tonight.

Derrick White, Boston Celtics, $4,700

White saw 32 minutes in the Celtics’ 115-101 win over the Hornets on Wednesday night, logging 11 points, eight assists, and three rebounds. That performance was good for 37.25 DKFP on the night, bringing in a solid amount of points at a low price tag. The Celtics will host the Pistons tonight, potentially giving Boston another opportunity to rotate guys off the bench for more minutes. White has seen at least 26 minutes in three of his last four games, so if he sees enough playing time tonight, expect him to bring in a worthwhile performance in your DFS lineup while staying under the $5k mark.

Mason Plumlee, Charlotte Hornets, $4,500

Plumlee put up seven points and six assists against the Celtics on Wednesday, but he pulled down 15 rebounds which really boosted his fantasy performance, totaling 39.25 DKFP. He shot a perfect 3-for-3 from the field and logged 30 minutes for the Hornets. While he may not put a lot of balls in the hoop, the 6’11” center can dominate on the glass if given the opportunity. It’s the second time in his last three games that he’s notched double digit rebounds, pulling down 13 against the Spurs last weekend.