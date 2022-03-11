How the public is betting NBA games on Friday, March 11th

We’ve got a 10-game slate in the NBA Friday, which means bettors have a lot of options as opposed to the two-game schedule Thursday. Here’s a look at how the public is betting Friday’s games, with odds and splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA betting splits, March 11

As is usually the case, the favorites are getting most of the action against the spread. However, bettors are hoping on some underdogs based on recent play. The Pistons have been more competitive of late, which is why they’re getting 72 percent of wagers on a 14.5-point spread. The Knicks are getting a 50-50 split on bets despite being 9.5-point underdogs, and the Wizards are getting a 50-50 split against the struggling Lakers.

Six games are getting more action on the over, with three others carrying essentially 50-50 splits. Some of the totals are fairly low relative to standard NBA lines, so that’s likely why the over is a prominent bet Friday.

Despite the underdogs getting some wagers against the spread, the favorites continue to dominate the moneyline bets. There are some bigger bets coming in on the Pistons, who have been playing well of late. They’re getting 44 percent of the handle on that category but only 15 percent of the bets.

