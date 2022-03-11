Most popular NBA player prop bets for Friday, March 11th

With 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of player props available for bettors to jump on. Here are the five most popular props for the day’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA player prop bets, March 11

Bettors are backing some high-profile scorers to hit the over, as the top four props are all based on points. Rozier and Tatum have favorable matchups, so it makes sense for bettors to back those players. VanVleet and Young should be able to clear these lines but it’ll be a bit more challenging given their respective opponents. As for Barrett, he’s the lone offensive star for the Knicks and will be asked to do everything offensively. An assist prop is interesting for him since he’s mainly a scorer, but bettors are backing him to be more of a distributor Friday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.