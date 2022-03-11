NBA same game parlays to consider for Friday, March 11

We have 10 games on tap for the Friday’s NBA slate and that presents a good opportunity to cook up some same game parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors and fans love putting together SGPs as they can combine a few player props or side and total to get some plus-money value. We’re going to look at three games to take into consideration for tonight.

Same Game Parlay 1 (+330)

Mavericks -10.5 vs. Rockets

Luka Doncic over 31.5 points

Kevin Porter Jr. under 6.5 assists

The Mavericks hit the road to face the Rockets tonight and are 9-5 against the spread this season as a road favorite. Dallas has beaten Houston by double digits in both of their matchups this season and should be able to do the same tonight.

Luka Doncic has put up 33.0 points per game through his last five outings and he’ll be motivated to come with a strong offensive performance after Wednesday’s loss to the Knicks. Meanwhile, the Rockets are bound to have a letdown game after taking down the Lakers on Wednesday. This will affect the stats of Kevin Porter Jr., who has averaged 6.1 assists per game this year. Take the under for him in that category here.

Same Game Parlay 2 (+575)

Pistons +14.5 vs. Celtics

Jayson Tatum over 25.5 points

Cade Cunningham 5+ assists

Detroit enters tonight’s road test at Boston having won four of its last six contests. The Pistons have kept things close and have not suffered a double-digit loss in a month so that makes them covering a 14.5-point spread an easy choice.

Jayson Tatum has been balling as of late, averaging a league-high 38.4 points during that stretch. It’s safe to assume that he’ll once again cross over 25.5 points during this game. On the other side, Cade Cunningham is rounding into form and is averaging 5.2 assists a game this year. Assuming this will be a relatively high-scoring affair, he should get over five dimes with ease.

Same Game Parlay 3 (+475)

Heat-Cavaliers over 210.5 points

Bam Adebayo over 10.5 rebounds

Darius Garland 3+ three-pointers

The Heat are set to host the Cavaliers tonight and it’s a battle of one of the more over-friendly teams in Miami vs. one of the more under-friendly teams in Cleveland. 210.5 is a low enough bar for both teams to clear in this game so take the over.

With Jarrett Allen still out with a finger injury, Bam Adebayo will only have to deal with Evan Mobley in the paint. He’s averaging around 10 rebounds a game and this will be a game where he’ll be primed to go over his season average. Meanwhile, Darius Garland went off for 41 points in the Cavs’ 127-124 victory over the Pacers. He has put up at least four threes in three of his last four outings so bank on him to accomplish that again,

