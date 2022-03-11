Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Hawks on Friday

On Friday, March 11th we will see the Los Angeles Clippers hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers (35-33) are third in the Pacific Division but currently sit eighth in the Western Conference. For the Hawks, they enter with a 31-34 record, second in the Southeast Division and 10th in the Eastern conference. This will be the second and final meeting of the regular season for these teams, with the Clippers winning the first game 106-93 on January 9th.

The Hawks are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 229.

Clippers vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +6

The Clippers were able to get off a two-game losing skid with a win against the Wizards in their last game. The Hawks have dropped two in a row and have been playing their opponents relatively close in their last four games. At this point, the Clippers are probably just happy to not be playing the Houston Rockets yet another time. Even without their star power in their lineup, they will keep this one close and cover their spread.

Over/Under: Under 229

The Clippers are a shell of their former self without Paul George or Kawahi Leonard in the lineup. They are relying on Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson for their offensive firepower. Even though I think the Clippers cover the spread, I don’t think this one is an offensive explosion by either team.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.