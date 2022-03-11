Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Heat on Friday

The Cleveland Cavaliers take their talents to South Beach when they face the Miami Heat Friday, March 11th with tipoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The Cavs enter with a 38-27 record, sitting at third place in the Central Division and sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat (44-23) are sitting atop not only the Southeast Division but the Eastern Conference as well.

The Heat are 6.5-point favorites and the total is set for 211 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cavaliers vs. Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -6.5

This is the third and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams. The Cavs have won both games so far, 111-85 in the first and 105-94 in the second. So why do I think the Heat take it here? Well, they haven’t matched up since December 13th. Since then, the Heat have gone 27-11 while the Cavs have gone 21-15. Cleveland has won its last two games, but the Cavs are 3-6 in their last nine games. Heat should get their revenge here.

Over/Under: Under 211

The point totals from the last two matchups finished under 200 points. While I think the Heat will need to increase their offensive output to take the win here, they have gotten better about controlling the pace of play. Unfortunately, they do better when they are able to slow down the game which will cap the final score of the game. I never like betting the under because it isn’t exciting, but that’s the safer play here.

