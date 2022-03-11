Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Grizzlies on Friday

The New York Knicks will meet the Memphis Grizzlies Friday in a matchup of two teams moving in totally different directions. The Knicks have not been able to capitalize on last year’s playoff run, while the Grizzlies look to be a contender in the West after getting out of the play-in tournament last season.

The Grizzlies are 9.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 228.5.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -9.5

Memphis won the previous meeting between the two teams 120-108 and is the superior team on paper. The Knicks have been playing better offensively but still lack the defensive chops to hold the Grizzlies in check. New York should keep this game close for about a half, but expect Memphis to pull away late. Take the Grizzlies against the spread.

Over/Under: Over 228.5

Over the past five games, the Grizzlies are averaging 118.6 points per game. The Knicks are not far behind at 115.2 points per game. Even with Cam Reddish out and Obi Toppin questionable, New York’s best offensive players will still be suiting up for this game. The over is the play Friday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.