Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Pelicans on Friday

The Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans enter Friday’s game with both teams looking to snap losing streaks. The Hornets are on a two-game skid, while the Pelicans have dropped three straight. New Orleans will be without CJ McCollum (protocols) and Brandon Ingram (hamstring) for this game.

The Hornets are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.5.

Hornets vs. Pelicans, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets -2.5

The Pelicans are missing their two best players, while the Hornets should have everyone in the mix. Charlotte is still in the playoff mix and is still a solid offensive team despite the recent losing run. With two high-profile scorers out for New Orleans, it’s hard to see how the Hornets don’t coast here.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

Even with Charlotte’s porous defense, the Pelicans simply don’t have enough scoring with McCollum and Ingram out. The Hornets might empty the bench late in this game to see things out. Barring a ridiculous shooting performance from New Orleans’ bench players, this total should go under.

