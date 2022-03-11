Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Suns on Friday

The Toronto Raptors (35-30) will visit the league-leading Phoenix Suns (53-13) at Footprint Center as part of a packed NBA slate Friday. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Suns are coming off a 111-90 win over the Miami Heat as Devin Booker (COVID-19 protocols) made his way back into the lineup after missing the previous four games. Booker’s absence didn’t slow Phoenix down much as it went 3-1 in that stretch. The Raptors just logged a win Wednesday over the San Antonio Spurs 119-104, followed by a 104-96 loss to the Cavaliers Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Suns favored by 4.5 points at home, with moneyline odds coming in at -190. The Raptors sit at +160 while the point total is set at 222 ahead of tonight’s action.

Raptors vs. Suns, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -4.5 (-110)

The Raptors just snapped a three-game losing streak with the win over the Spurs, while the Suns became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with their statement win over the Heat. Devin Booker went for 23 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in his first game since February 27. He led the team in scoring while Mikal Bridges added 21 and Deandre Ayton put up 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Both sides haven’t been great against the spread lately, as the Raptors are 1-4 ATS in their last five while the Suns are 2-3. Phoenix has covered in less than half of its games at home, going 16-19-0 ATS at Footprint Center this season, good for just 45.7 percent. Toronto has done well on the road, going 19-13-1 for a 59.4 percent cover rate outside of its own arena.

Regardless, with Booker back in the lineup and the Suns still firing (mostly) on all cylinders even without Chris Paul (thumb), they should be able to win and cover in this one. If the margin was set a little higher it might change things for me, but as of now I’m sticking with the Suns.

Over/Under: Under 222 (-105)

The Raptors have finished under the total in their last five straight, while the Suns have missed the mark in their last two. Phoenix has the sixth-best defense in the league, allowing an average of 105.8 points to its opponents all season long, while scoring an average of 113.7 points per game. Toronto’s defense isn’t far behind, allowing just 107.2 points.

With playoffs clinched, the Suns may be inclined to take their foot off the gas just a hair. Both teams can play solid defense, so play the under in this one tonight.

