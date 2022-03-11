LeBron James, CJ McCollum, Anthony Edwards headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 11

After having just two games Thursday, we’ve got another loaded slate Friday with 10 games. It’s a NBATV doubleheader headlining the day’s action with Knicks-Grizzlies and Wizards-Lakers. Here’s a look at Friday’s injury report, with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 11

Anthony Edwards (knee) questionable

Patrick Beverley (ankle) available

Taurean Prince (back) questionable

Edwards is the big question mark here, with Jaden McDaniels being a nice fallback option especially if Prince is also out. Beverley is back in, so Jaylen Nowall is likely going to see limited minutes.

Robert Covington (personal) OUT

Covington is out, so look for Luke Kennard, Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum to be LA’s primary perimeter rotation in this contest.

Killian Hayes (groin) OUT

Hayes is out, so Cade Cunningham is going to be the lead guard with Cory Joseph getting some backup minutes.

Aaron Nesmith (ankle) TBD

We don’t know Nesmith’s status yet, but Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remain the best fantasy/DFS options on this Boston team.

Caris LeVert (foot) OUT

LeVert remains out, which means Isaac Okoro could be a solid value play in fantasy/DFS contests.

Jimmy Butler (illness) questionable

Caleb Martin (knee) questionable

Butler should play after missing the team’s last game with the illness. Martin’s situation is a bit more unclear, so Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Victor Oladipo could see extended minutes here.

Jalen Brunson (thigh) questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith (arm) questionable

Brunson and Finney-Smith are Dallas’ best secondary scorers, so the likes of Trey Burke, Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock could be in play as value DFS options.

Christian Wood (illness) questionable

Wood is Houston’s best player so if he’s out, look for Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. to be the Rockets’ top options in fantasy/DFS contests.

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Obi Toppin (hamstring) questionable

Cam Reddish (shoulder) out for the season

Reddish is done for the year, so Toppin could see extended minutes if he does play. Otherwise, look for R.J. Barrett to get major run as the team’s best offensive player.

Dillon Brooks (ankle) doubtful

Brooks is almost back from his ankle injury, but likely misses this game as he continues to recover. Desmond Bane remains a high-level fantasy/DFS play with Brooks still out.

CJ McCollum (protocols) OUT

McCollum entered protocols Thursday, so he’s done for this game. With Brandon Ingram also out, it’s hard to see where New Orleans gets offense from. Devonte’ Graham and Jonas Valanciunas are likely the best players for the Pelicans in this game.

Bojan Bogdanovic (leg) OUT

Bogdanovic is out, so Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale should see additional minutes and shots in Utah’s offense Friday.

Josh Primo (illness) questionable

Romeo Langford (hamstring) OUT

Primo is questionable, while Langford is out. This means Lonnie Walker and Devin Vassell could see additional minutes on the wing in San Antonio for Friday’s game.

Cameron Johnson (quad) OUT

Johnson remains out, which elevates Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder in fantasy/DFS formats.

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) available, will rest Saturday

Porzingis will play Friday, which is great news for the Wizards. He’ll have a favorable matchup against LA and with him resting Saturday, there will be little reason to cap his minutes here.

LeBron James (knee) questionable

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) questionable

Malik Monk (shoulder) probable

James played in the overtime loss Wednesday, so we’ll see if his knee feels good for this one. Horton-Tucker would be a low-end DFS option if he goes, while Monk is a nice value play with his three-point shooting providing some upside.