MLB free agency: Which players signed before the lockout, who are the best still available

The MLB Lockout lasted 99 grueling days resulting in grey faces on MLB rosters, new rule changes and a growing disconnect between the owners and the players. That finally came to an end on Wednesday as the two sides were able to agree to a new CBA and we finally have an Opening Day of April 7th to look forward to. Free agency was closed for the entirety of the lockout, and in the over three-month span, you may have forgotten that some players were able to ink new contracts before the lockout began.

Max Scherzer, New York Mets, 3 years, $130 million

Scherzer finds himself back in the NL East and the Mets are going all-in on competing this year. With the divisional rival Atlanta Braves winning the 2021 World Series, the Mets were buyers at the start of free agency at the end of 2021. They signed Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha and Starling Marte to big deals, but none is bigger than bringing in Scherzer.

The Mets lost Noah Syndergaard to the Los Angeles Angels, but now Scherzer will help give the Mets the best top-end starting rotation in the league pairing him with Jacob DeGrom. Scherzer was a finalist for the NL Cy Young award in 2021 and he and DeGrom will likely be battling it out this season.

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers, 7 years, $175 million

The biggest signing of the early part of free agency as shortstop Marcus Semien put pen to paper on a seven-year deal with the Texas Rangers. Semien was regarded as one of the best shortstops in the MLB and played last season with the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year ‘prove it’ deal and prove it he did. He came away with an All-Star selection, a Gold Glove Award, a Silver Slugger award and he finished third in the AL MVP voting. He will turn 32 this year so this could very well be the last deal of his career as he rides his prime as long as he can. Plus, it isn’t like this deal would get overshadowed by any others on his team right? Right?

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers, 10 years, $325 million

Wrong! Corey Seager has entered the chat and the Texas Rangers have officially spent half a billion dollars on their middle infield for the next seven seasons. Seager won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2016 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went to the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers and was named the MVP of the series that they won. He is a career .297 hitter and will likely take over shortstop for the Rangers pushing Semien over to second base.

Robbie Ray, Seattle Mariners, 5 years, $115 million

Speaking of prove it deals like Semien had with the Blue Jays, Ray was his teammate in 2021 also on a one-year deal. Ray struggled during his tenure with the Arizona Diamondbacks and he was traded to the Jays in 2020. Ray signed a one-year deal likely to be a depth starter to eat up innings. And eat he did. He led the American League in starts, innings, E.R.A and strikeouts on the way to winning the AL Cy Young award. This rapid improvement was enough for the Mariners to gift him a shiny new contract where he is expected to be their Ace.

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays, 5 years, $110 million

The Jays were unable to extend Ray to a long-term deal so they are attempting to recreate his performance with Gausman. He spent last season with the San Francisco Giants and to his credit, did have a breakout season that saw him earn an All-Star nod. Gausman had a career-high 227 strikeouts to go along with the 2.81 E.R.A over 192 innings pitched. He is obviously a downgrade from Ray, but the Jays are hoping that he can help anchor the rotation and work alongside Jose Berrios, who they extended, to make up for the loss of Ray’s production.

Other notable signings

Using the team pages found at CBSSports and Spotrac, here are the notable free agency deals from before the lockout:

Mark Melancon: 2 years, $14 million

Orlando Arcia: 2 years, $3 million

Kirby Yates: 2 years, $8.25 million

Manny Pina: 2 years, $8 million

Michael Wacha: 1 year, $7 million

James Paxton: 1 year, $10 million

Rich Hill: 1 year, $5 million

Marcus Stroman: 3 years, $71 million

Yan Gomes: 2 years, $13 million

Clint Frazier: 1 year, $1.5 million

Kendall Graveman: 3 years, $24 million

Javier Baez: 6 years, $140 million

Eduardo Rodriguez: 5 years, $77 million

Justin Verlander: 2 years, $50 million

Hector Neris: 2 years, $17 million

Noah Syndergaard: 1 year, $21 million

Raisel Iglesias: 4 years, $58 million

Aaron Loup: 2 years, $17 million

Chris Taylor: 4 years, $60 million

Andrew Heaney: $8.5 million

Daniel Hudson: 1 year, $7 million

Avisail Garcia: 4 years, $53 million

Sandy Alcantara: 5 years, $56 million

Dylan Bundy: 1 year, $5 million

Byron Buxton: 7 years, $100 million

New York Mets

Starling Marte: 4 years, $78 million

Mark Canha: 2 years, $26.5 million

Eduardo Escobar: 2 years, $20 million

Corey Knebel: 1 year, $10 million

Roberto Perez: 1 year, $5 million

Jose Quintana: 1 year, $2 million

Alex Wood: 2 years, $25 million

Alex Cobb: 2 years, $20 million

Anthony DeSclafani: 3 years, $36 million

Steven Matz: 4 years, $44 million

Corey Kluber: 1 year, $8 million

Texas Rangers

Jon Gray: 4 years, $56 million

Kole Calhoun: 1 year, $5.2 million

Who remains unsigned?

There was a flutter of activity on social media when the CBA was agreed upon that declared that free agency would open back up on Wednesday, March 10th at 6:00 p.m. ET. To the dismay of fans, at the time of this writing, no other free agents have put pen to paper. The biggest remaining free agents are:

Freddie Freeman

Carlos Correa

Trevor Story

Kris Bryant

Nick Castellanos

Carlos Rodon

Clayton Kershaw

Michael Conforto

Kyle Schwarber

Kenley Jansen