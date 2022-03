We have chaos in SEC Tournament.

The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies pulled off a stunner in the quarterfinals of the league tourney on Friday, upsetting the top-seeded Auburn Tigers with a 67-62 victory. This comes just 24 hours after TAMU beat Florida at the buzzer in overtime and it has certainly emerged as a surprise team that could steal an NCAA Tournament bid come Selection Sunday.

More to come.