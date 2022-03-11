Report: Joe Buck to leave Fox Sports, rejoin Troy Aikman on Monday Night Football

It appears ESPN’s Monday Night Football has finally found their broadcasting pair, as Joe Buck will become the play-by-play man alongside Troy Aikman, per Andrew Marchand. Aikman had already signed a $91 million deal with ESPN before bringing Buck on board.

There are no contract terms available at this time, but getting the two former Fox Sports analysts back together on MNF is not going to be cheap. Monday Night Football has had trouble getting a longterm broadcast crew together, so going for the veterans Buck and Aikman makes plenty of sense. Viewers are used to the pair calling nationally televised games and there will be no learning curve as they will pick right back up where they left off last season, just on a new platform.

The other shoe to drop is who will be the play-by-play man for Thursday Night Football, and with Buck now with ESPN, it appears all but certain that Al Michaels will move to TNF while Mike Tirico takes his spot next to Cris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football.