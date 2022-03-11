Carlos Rodón signs two-year, $44 million deal with Giants

The MLB lockout ended on Thursday, March 10th and we now have our first big-name free agent signing. Carlos Rodón, formerly of the Chicago White Sox, has signed a two-year $44 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, per Jeff Passan. Rodón is a lefty starter that should provide some stability to the Giants' rotation.

Rodón has been in the league since 2015 and played seven seasons with the White Sox. He was used in a variety of ways switching between the rotation and the bullpen. Most recently in 2021, Rodón was able to total a 13-5 record with a 2.37 E.R.A. Rodón was the latest signing by the Giants as he joins Alex Wood, Alex Cobb and Anthony DeSclafani in the rotation with all of them signing new contracts with the Giants before the lockout. Adding in incumbent starter Logan Wood and it looks like the Giants have solidified their starting rotation for the new season.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants have +2200 odds to win the World Series, +1100 odds to win the National League and have the third-best odds to win the NL West with +425 odds.