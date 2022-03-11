Texans QB Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson faced nine accusations of sexual assault, but the grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge him. He still faces civil suits and the NFL could still suspend him, but this news likely sets him up to return to an NFL field in 2022.

Watson’s legal situation had kept the Texans from trading him after he decided he would no longer play for the team. Watson’s decision to demand a trade came before the sexual assault accusations, but the two together kept him from playing at all in 2021, as nobody wanted to trade for the quarterback while under investigation.