Texans QB Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges

By Chet Gresham
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson faced nine accusations of sexual assault, but the grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge him. He still faces civil suits and the NFL could still suspend him, but this news likely sets him up to return to an NFL field in 2022.

Watson’s legal situation had kept the Texans from trading him after he decided he would no longer play for the team. Watson’s decision to demand a trade came before the sexual assault accusations, but the two together kept him from playing at all in 2021, as nobody wanted to trade for the quarterback while under investigation.

