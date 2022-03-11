Clayton Kershaw free agency: Star pitcher returning to Dodgers on one-year deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing Clayton Kershaw back on a one-year deal, per Ken Rosenthal. Kershaw missed the team’s 2021 postseason run with an injury but should be back healthy this season.

Free-agent left-hander Clayton Kershaw is in agreement with the Dodgers on a one-year deal, pending a physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 11, 2022

Kershaw is widely considered one of the top pitchers of his generation, winning three Cy Young Awards to go along with eight All-Star appearances and a MVP trophy. The star had failed to win a World Series and is often cited for failing in the playoffs but even ticked that off the checklist when the Dodgers beat the Rays in the 2020 World Series. We’ll see if Kershaw can help lead the team back to the top of baseball in 2022.

The Dodgers will need Kershaw to solidify their rotation with Trevor Bauer going back on administrative leave. If Kershaw is healthy enough to start, we’ll see if he will get the nod on Opening Day ahead of ace Walker Buehler.