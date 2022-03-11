Jacob Toppin leaves court for Kentucky with face injury vs. Vanderbilt

Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin headed to the locker room with a bloody nose against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first half of their SEC quarterfinal.

Timeout for a Jacob Toppin bloody nose. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 12, 2022

While the Wildcats closed as a 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and are now the favorite to win the SEC with Auburn out of the picture, they’d still like to have the services of the 6’9 Toppin. He’s averaging 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season, and while he’s also spent time in John Calipari’s doghouse, he’s also a versatile athlete that can make a difference for a winning team.

We’ll update Toppin’s status as soon as we hear or see anything, and at halftime the Wildcats lead 37-33 in Tampa.