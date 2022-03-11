 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jacob Toppin leaves court for Kentucky with face injury vs. Vanderbilt

The Wildcats big man heads to the locker room with what appears to be a tough face injury.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin shoots over Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena.&nbsp; Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin headed to the locker room with a bloody nose against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first half of their SEC quarterfinal.

While the Wildcats closed as a 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and are now the favorite to win the SEC with Auburn out of the picture, they’d still like to have the services of the 6’9 Toppin. He’s averaging 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season, and while he’s also spent time in John Calipari’s doghouse, he’s also a versatile athlete that can make a difference for a winning team.

We’ll update Toppin’s status as soon as we hear or see anything, and at halftime the Wildcats lead 37-33 in Tampa.

