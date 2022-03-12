When is Selection Sunday this year for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament?

The NCAA Tournament field will be revealed on Selection Sunday, which will take place on Sunday, March 13th at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS. Once again, March Madness will feature 68 teams in a tournament that spans a little less than three weeks.

Thirty-two teams will have secured automatic bids with the rest receiving at-large designations determined by the selection committee.

As usual, the tournament will get started with the First Four, which is a two-day event that runs Tuesday, March 15th and Wednesday, March 16th, trimming the field to 64 teams for the first round matchups, which will begin on Thursday, March 17th.

You can watch every game if you have access to CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The Final Four will take place on Saturday, April 1st from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with the national title game being played two days later. The Final Four and national championship games will air on TBS.