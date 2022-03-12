When does the 2022 March Madness men’s basketball tournament start

For millions of Americans, the most wonderful time of year to be in an office with a television and laptop mointors is starting in just under a week when March Madness begins.

It means multiple screens going all throughout the day with tons of wagers being placed on teams you have never even heard of until Selection Sunday. Though those Cinderalla teams are always fun, none are projected to have an impact on the overall outcome. The reigning champion Baylor Bears are +1200 to repeat and the heavy favorite are the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who lost to Baylor in the title game last season, who are sitting at +350.

The First Four will kick things off on Tuesday, March 15. This round consists of four games involving the bottom-four seeds of the automatic qualifiers and bottom-four seeds of the at-large teams. The first round then follows on March 17-18.

The NCAA Tournament will be broadcast on CBS and the Turner family of networks. The First Four will be available to view or stream on TBS and truTV. The first and second rounds will be shown on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 can be seen on CBS and TBS, while the Final Four and National Championship game will be broadcast on TBS.

Here is a look at the full schedule of dates for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

2022 Men’s March Madness schedule

Sunday, March 13 — Selection Sunday, starts at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday & Wednesday, March 15-16 — First Four, Time TBD

Thursday & Friday, March 17-18 — First Round, Time TBD

Saturday & Sunday, March 19-20 — Second Round, Time TBD

Thursday & Friday, March 24-25 — Regional Semifinals, Time TBD

Saturday & Sunday, March 26-27 — Regional Finals, Time TBD

Saturday, April 2 — Final Four, 6:00 p.m. ET & 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 3 — NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game, 9:00 p.m. ET