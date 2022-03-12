How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Ruoff Mortgage 500 via live online stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will be heading to Phoenix, Arizona for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The race is set for Sunday, March 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying on Saturday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. ET.

For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. With Phoenix Raceway being an oval, there will be a 15-minute warm-up and then the cars will be separated into two groups.

From there, Qualifying Round 1 (Group A) will be single car and one lap and the format will be the same for Qualifying Round 1 (Group B). The top-5 from each group will advance to the Qualifying Final Round, which will also be single car and one lap.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying race on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at +350 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch qualifying for the Ruoff Mortgage 500

Date: Saturday, March 11th

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App