How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Ruoff Mortgage 500 via live online stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will be heading to Phoenix, Arizona for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The race is set for Sunday, March 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying on Saturday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. ET.
For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. With Phoenix Raceway being an oval, there will be a 15-minute warm-up and then the cars will be separated into two groups.
From there, Qualifying Round 1 (Group A) will be single car and one lap and the format will be the same for Qualifying Round 1 (Group B). The top-5 from each group will advance to the Qualifying Final Round, which will also be single car and one lap.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying race on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
Kyle Larson is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at +350 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
How to watch qualifying for the Ruoff Mortgage 500
Date: Saturday, March 11th
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500, entry list
|Car #
|Driver
|Make
|Team
|Car #
|Driver
|Make
|Team
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|TrackHouse Racing
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|Stewart Haas Racing
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|RFK Racing
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|Stewart Haas Racing
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|Team Penske
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|Stewart Haas Racing
|15
|Garrett Smithley
|Ford
|Rick Ware Racing
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|RFK Racing
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Martin Truex Jr
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|Team Penske
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|Stewart Haas Racing
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|45
|Kurt Busch
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|Rick Ware Racing
|77
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Ford
|Live Fast Motorsports
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|TrackHouse Racing