How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Ruoff Mortgage 500 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 qualifying on Saturday at the Phoenix Raceway via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will be heading to Phoenix, Arizona for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The race is set for Sunday, March 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying on Saturday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. ET.

For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. With Phoenix Raceway being an oval, there will be a 15-minute warm-up and then the cars will be separated into two groups.

From there, Qualifying Round 1 (Group A) will be single car and one lap and the format will be the same for Qualifying Round 1 (Group B). The top-5 from each group will advance to the Qualifying Final Round, which will also be single car and one lap.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying race on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at +350 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch qualifying for the Ruoff Mortgage 500

Date: Saturday, March 11th
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500, entry list

Car # Driver Make Team
1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet TrackHouse Racing
2 Austin Cindric Ford Team Penske
3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 Kevin Harvick Ford Stewart Haas Racing
5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
6 Brad Keselowski Ford RFK Racing
7 Corey Lajoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
10 Aric Almirola Ford Stewart Haas Racing
11 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Ryan Blaney Ford Team Penske
14 Chase Briscoe Ford Stewart Haas Racing
15 Garrett Smithley Ford Rick Ware Racing
16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
17 Chris Buescher Ford RFK Racing
18 Kyle Busch Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Martin Truex Jr Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Christopher Bell Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Harrison Burton Ford Wood Brothers Racing
22 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske
23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 23XI Racing
24 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
31 Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
34 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports
38 Todd Gilliland Ford Front Row Motorsports
41 Cole Custer Ford Stewart Haas Racing
42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
43 Erik Jones Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
45 Kurt Busch Toyota 23XI Racing
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing
48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
51 Cody Ware Ford Rick Ware Racing
77 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
78 BJ McLeod Ford Live Fast Motorsports
99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet TrackHouse Racing

