NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Ruoff Mortgage 500

The Ruoff Mortgage 500 is set to run this weekend on Sunday, March 13th. The race is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET green flag from the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona and will air on FOX. Before we get to the race on Sunday, we need to determine a racing field and pole position.

Qualifying for the Ruoff Mortgage 500 will be on Saturday, March 12th at 2:05 p.m. ET and it will air on FS1. Practice will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET and will also air on FS1 so the drivers will have about 35 minutes to prepare.

There won’t be any special stipulations when qualifying for the Ruoff Mortgage 500. The results of the Pennzoil 400 will help determine the two groups that the drivers will run their practice sessions in. Then, directly after practice, the two groups will each run a single-car single-lap qualifier. The top five drivers from each group will then run a second round of qualifying in that same single-car, single lap format. Those 10 drivers have a shot at the pole and their finish will determine the first five rows of the field. After that, it will be in the order that the drivers finished in the first round that determines the remainder of the field for Sundays’ race.