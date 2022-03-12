 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Ruoff Mortgage 500

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cup Series Ruoff Mortgage 500 at the Phoenix Raceway.

A detail view of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after driver Austin Cindric won the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Ruoff Mortgage 500 is set to run this weekend on Sunday, March 13th. The race is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET green flag from the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona and will air on FOX. Before we get to the race on Sunday, we need to determine a racing field and pole position.

Qualifying for the Ruoff Mortgage 500 will be on Saturday, March 12th at 2:05 p.m. ET and it will air on FS1. Practice will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET and will also air on FS1 so the drivers will have about 35 minutes to prepare.

There won’t be any special stipulations when qualifying for the Ruoff Mortgage 500. The results of the Pennzoil 400 will help determine the two groups that the drivers will run their practice sessions in. Then, directly after practice, the two groups will each run a single-car single-lap qualifier. The top five drivers from each group will then run a second round of qualifying in that same single-car, single lap format. Those 10 drivers have a shot at the pole and their finish will determine the first five rows of the field. After that, it will be in the order that the drivers finished in the first round that determines the remainder of the field for Sundays’ race.

2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500, entry list

Car # Driver Make Team
1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet TrackHouse Racing
2 Austin Cindric Ford Team Penske
3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 Kevin Harvick Ford Stewart Haas Racing
5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
6 Brad Keselowski Ford RFK Racing
7 Corey Lajoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
10 Aric Almirola Ford Stewart Haas Racing
11 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Ryan Blaney Ford Team Penske
14 Chase Briscoe Ford Stewart Haas Racing
15 Garrett Smithley Ford Rick Ware Racing
16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
17 Chris Buescher Ford RFK Racing
18 Kyle Busch Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Martin Truex Jr Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Christopher Bell Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Harrison Burton Ford Wood Brothers Racing
22 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske
23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 23XI Racing
24 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
31 Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
34 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports
38 Todd Gilliland Ford Front Row Motorsports
41 Cole Custer Ford Stewart Haas Racing
42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
43 Erik Jones Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
45 Kurt Busch Toyota 23XI Racing
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing
48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
51 Cody Ware Ford Rick Ware Racing
77 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
78 BJ McLeod Ford Live Fast Motorsports
99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet TrackHouse Racing

