Qualifying results, full starting grid for 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 will take place on Sunday, March 13th. The race takes place at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET as the drivers embark on their 312 lap journey towards the checkered flag. Qualifying occurred on Saturday, March 12th at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Martin Truex Jr., who won last year’s Ruoff Mortgage 500, has the second-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race ahead of the qualifying event. A Sunday win would make him the fourth driver in the history of the Ruoff Mortgage 500 with multiple wins. Kevin Harvick has dominated the Phoenix Raceway historically, with five Ruoff Mortgage 500 victories under his belt. His odds for a sixth win are at +2000 — the ninth-best among drivers in the field.

Here is the full field for Sunday’s 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 race. We’ll update this with Saturday’s qualifying results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.