Qualifying results, full starting grid for 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 will take place on Sunday, March 13th. The race takes place at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET as the drivers embark on their 312 lap journey towards the checkered flag. Qualifying occurred on Saturday, March 12th at 2:05 p.m. ET.
Martin Truex Jr., who won last year’s Ruoff Mortgage 500, has the second-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race ahead of the qualifying event. A Sunday win would make him the fourth driver in the history of the Ruoff Mortgage 500 with multiple wins. Kevin Harvick has dominated the Phoenix Raceway historically, with five Ruoff Mortgage 500 victories under his belt. His odds for a sixth win are at +2000 — the ninth-best among drivers in the field.
Here is the full field for Sunday’s 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 race. We’ll update this with Saturday’s qualifying results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.
2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500, entry list
|Car #
|Driver
|Make
|Team
|Car #
|Driver
|Make
|Team
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|TrackHouse Racing
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|Stewart Haas Racing
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|RFK Racing
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|Stewart Haas Racing
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|Team Penske
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|Stewart Haas Racing
|15
|Garrett Smithley
|Ford
|Rick Ware Racing
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|RFK Racing
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Martin Truex Jr
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|Team Penske
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|Stewart Haas Racing
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|45
|Kurt Busch
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|Rick Ware Racing
|77
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Ford
|Live Fast Motorsports
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|TrackHouse Racing