Qualifying results, full starting grid for 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The Ruoff Mortgage 500 takes place on March 13 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at the Phoenix Raceway as qualifying wraps.

By DKNation Staff
The 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 will take place on Sunday, March 13th. The race takes place at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET as the drivers embark on their 312 lap journey towards the checkered flag. Qualifying occurred on Saturday, March 12th at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Martin Truex Jr., who won last year’s Ruoff Mortgage 500, has the second-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race ahead of the qualifying event. A Sunday win would make him the fourth driver in the history of the Ruoff Mortgage 500 with multiple wins. Kevin Harvick has dominated the Phoenix Raceway historically, with five Ruoff Mortgage 500 victories under his belt. His odds for a sixth win are at +2000 — the ninth-best among drivers in the field.

Here is the full field for Sunday’s 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 race. We’ll update this with Saturday’s qualifying results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500, entry list

Car # Driver Make Team
1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet TrackHouse Racing
2 Austin Cindric Ford Team Penske
3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 Kevin Harvick Ford Stewart Haas Racing
5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
6 Brad Keselowski Ford RFK Racing
7 Corey Lajoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
10 Aric Almirola Ford Stewart Haas Racing
11 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Ryan Blaney Ford Team Penske
14 Chase Briscoe Ford Stewart Haas Racing
15 Garrett Smithley Ford Rick Ware Racing
16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
17 Chris Buescher Ford RFK Racing
18 Kyle Busch Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Martin Truex Jr Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Christopher Bell Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Harrison Burton Ford Wood Brothers Racing
22 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske
23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 23XI Racing
24 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
31 Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
34 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports
38 Todd Gilliland Ford Front Row Motorsports
41 Cole Custer Ford Stewart Haas Racing
42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
43 Erik Jones Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
45 Kurt Busch Toyota 23XI Racing
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing
48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
51 Cody Ware Ford Rick Ware Racing
77 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
78 BJ McLeod Ford Live Fast Motorsports
99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet TrackHouse Racing

