How to watch NASCAR qualifying for United Rentals 200 Xfinity series race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s United Rentals 200 qualifying on Saturday via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
A general overview of the NASCAR Next Gen Test at Phoenix Raceway on January 25, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be heading to Avondale, Arizona for United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway. The race is set for Saturday, March 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying beginning at noon.

For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. With Phoenix Raceway being an oval, there will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all cars and then it will be one lap for qualifying.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the United Rentals 200

Date: Saturday, March 12th
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 United Rentals 200, entry list

Car # Driver Make Team
Car # Driver Make Team
1 Sam Mayer Chevrolet JR Motorsports
2 Brett Moffitt Chevrolet Our Motorsports
2 Sheldon Creed Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 Bayley Currey Chevrolet JD Motorsports
5 Nicholas Sanchez Chevrolet BJ McLeod Motorsports
6 Ryan Vargas Chevrolet JD Motorsports
7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet JR Motorsports
7 Joe Graf Jr Ford SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt
8 David Starr Ford SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt
8 Josh Berry Chevrolet JR Motorsports
9 Noah Gragson Chevrolet JR Motorsports
10 Landon Cassill Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
11 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
13 Stan Mullis Toyota Motorsports Business Management
16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
18 Trevor Bayne Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Brandon Jones Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Austin Hill Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
23 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet Our Motorsports
26 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota Sam Hunt Racing
27 Jeb Burton Chevrolet Our Motorsports
28 Kyle Sieg Ford RSS Racing
31 Myatt Snider Chevrolet Jordan Anderson Racing
33 Loris Hezemans Toyota Reaume Brothers Racing
34 Jesse Iwuji Chevrolet Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
35 Jeffrey Earnhardt Toyota Emerling Gase Motorsports
36 Alex Labbe Chevrolet DGM Racing
38 Parker Retzlaff Ford RSS Racing
39 Ryan Sieg Ford RSS Racing
44 Ryan Ellis Chevrolet Alpha Prime Racing
45 Kaz Grala Chevrolet Alpha Prime Racing
47 Brennan Poole Chevrolet Mike Harmon Racing
48 Jade Buford Chevrolet Big Machine Racing
51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet Jeremy Clements Racing
54 Ty Gibbs Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
66 JJ Yeley Ford Motorsports Business Management
68 Brandon Brown Chevrolet Brandonbilt Motorsports
78 Josh Williams Chevrolet BJ McLeod Motorsports
91 Mason Massey Chevrolet DGM Racing
92 Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet DGM Racing
98 Riley Herbst Ford Stewart Haas Racing
99 Stefan Parsons Chevrolet BJ McLeod Motorsports

