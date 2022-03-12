How to watch NASCAR qualifying for United Rentals 200 Xfinity series race via live online stream

The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be heading to Avondale, Arizona for United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway. The race is set for Saturday, March 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying beginning at noon.

For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. With Phoenix Raceway being an oval, there will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all cars and then it will be one lap for qualifying.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the United Rentals 200

Date: Saturday, March 12th

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App