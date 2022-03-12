How to watch NASCAR qualifying for United Rentals 200 Xfinity series race via live online stream

The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be heading to Avondale, Arizona for United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway. The race is set for Saturday, March 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying beginning at noon.
For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. With Phoenix Raceway being an oval, there will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all cars and then it will be one lap for qualifying.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the United Rentals 200
Date: Saturday, March 12th
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
2022 United Rentals 200, entry list
|Car #
|Driver
|Make
|Team
|Car #
|Driver
|Make
|Team
|1
|Sam Mayer
|Chevrolet
|JR Motorsports
|2
|Brett Moffitt
|Chevrolet
|Our Motorsports
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Bayley Currey
|Chevrolet
|JD Motorsports
|5
|Nicholas Sanchez
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod Motorsports
|6
|Ryan Vargas
|Chevrolet
|JD Motorsports
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|JR Motorsports
|7
|Joe Graf Jr
|Ford
|SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt
|8
|David Starr
|Ford
|SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt
|8
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|JR Motorsports
|9
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|JR Motorsports
|10
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|13
|Stan Mullis
|Toyota
|Motorsports Business Management
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|18
|Trevor Bayne
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Brandon Jones
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|23
|Anthony Alfredo
|Chevrolet
|Our Motorsports
|26
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|Sam Hunt Racing
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Chevrolet
|Our Motorsports
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|Ford
|RSS Racing
|31
|Myatt Snider
|Chevrolet
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|33
|Loris Hezemans
|Toyota
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|34
|Jesse Iwuji
|Chevrolet
|Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
|35
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Toyota
|Emerling Gase Motorsports
|36
|Alex Labbe
|Chevrolet
|DGM Racing
|38
|Parker Retzlaff
|Ford
|RSS Racing
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|Ford
|RSS Racing
|44
|Ryan Ellis
|Chevrolet
|Alpha Prime Racing
|45
|Kaz Grala
|Chevrolet
|Alpha Prime Racing
|47
|Brennan Poole
|Chevrolet
|Mike Harmon Racing
|48
|Jade Buford
|Chevrolet
|Big Machine Racing
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Chevrolet
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|66
|JJ Yeley
|Ford
|Motorsports Business Management
|68
|Brandon Brown
|Chevrolet
|Brandonbilt Motorsports
|78
|Josh Williams
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod Motorsports
|91
|Mason Massey
|Chevrolet
|DGM Racing
|92
|Kyle Weatherman
|Chevrolet
|DGM Racing
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Ford
|Stewart Haas Racing
|99
|Stefan Parsons
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod Motorsports