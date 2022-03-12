Qualifying results, starting lineup for the United Rentals 200 Xfinity race at Phoenix

On Saturday, March 12th we will see the running of the United Rentals 200 as part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The race will take place at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona and will get started at 4:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying for the event will be held at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The United Rentals 200 race will air on FS1 and should last about two and a half hours. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier all are tied for the best odds to win the race with +500 odds. Gibbs won last week’s Alsco Uniforms 300, while Gragson and Allgaier are both in search of their first victory of the season. Last year, Daniel Hemric won his first Xfinity Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway, so perhaps he has some value with his odds to win at +800.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s 2022 United Rentals 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update this with Saturday’s qualifying results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.