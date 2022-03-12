 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Qualifying results, starting lineup for the United Rentals 200 Xfinity race at Phoenix

The United Rentals 200 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on Saturday this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at the Phoenix Speedway.

&nbsp;Daniel Hemric, driver of the #18 Poppy Bank Toyota, celebrates with the 2021 Xfinity Series Championship flag after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

On Saturday, March 12th we will see the running of the United Rentals 200 as part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The race will take place at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona and will get started at 4:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying for the event will be held at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The United Rentals 200 race will air on FS1 and should last about two and a half hours. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier all are tied for the best odds to win the race with +500 odds. Gibbs won last week’s Alsco Uniforms 300, while Gragson and Allgaier are both in search of their first victory of the season. Last year, Daniel Hemric won his first Xfinity Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway, so perhaps he has some value with his odds to win at +800.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s 2022 United Rentals 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update this with Saturday’s qualifying results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 United Rentals 200, entry list

Car # Driver Make Team
Car # Driver Make Team
1 Sam Mayer Chevrolet JR Motorsports
2 Brett Moffitt Chevrolet Our Motorsports
2 Sheldon Creed Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 Bayley Currey Chevrolet JD Motorsports
5 Nicholas Sanchez Chevrolet BJ McLeod Motorsports
6 Ryan Vargas Chevrolet JD Motorsports
7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet JR Motorsports
7 Joe Graf Jr Ford SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt
8 David Starr Ford SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt
8 Josh Berry Chevrolet JR Motorsports
9 Noah Gragson Chevrolet JR Motorsports
10 Landon Cassill Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
11 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
13 Stan Mullis Toyota Motorsports Business Management
16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
18 Trevor Bayne Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Brandon Jones Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Austin Hill Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
23 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet Our Motorsports
26 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota Sam Hunt Racing
27 Jeb Burton Chevrolet Our Motorsports
28 Kyle Sieg Ford RSS Racing
31 Myatt Snider Chevrolet Jordan Anderson Racing
33 Loris Hezemans Toyota Reaume Brothers Racing
34 Jesse Iwuji Chevrolet Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
35 Jeffrey Earnhardt Toyota Emerling Gase Motorsports
36 Alex Labbe Chevrolet DGM Racing
38 Parker Retzlaff Ford RSS Racing
39 Ryan Sieg Ford RSS Racing
44 Ryan Ellis Chevrolet Alpha Prime Racing
45 Kaz Grala Chevrolet Alpha Prime Racing
47 Brennan Poole Chevrolet Mike Harmon Racing
48 Jade Buford Chevrolet Big Machine Racing
51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet Jeremy Clements Racing
54 Ty Gibbs Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
66 JJ Yeley Ford Motorsports Business Management
68 Brandon Brown Chevrolet Brandonbilt Motorsports
78 Josh Williams Chevrolet BJ McLeod Motorsports
91 Mason Massey Chevrolet DGM Racing
92 Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet DGM Racing
98 Riley Herbst Ford Stewart Haas Racing
99 Stefan Parsons Chevrolet BJ McLeod Motorsports

