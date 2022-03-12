How to watch the United Rentals 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 12th with the United Rentals 200 at the Phoenix Raceway.

The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports App. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. Kyle Busch won the race in 2019 with a time of 1:59:30, Brandon Jones was the 2020 winner with a time of 2:09:47 and Austin Cindric is the reigning champ and he ran the course in 2:25:37.

How to watch the United Rentals 200

Date: Saturday, March 12th

Race time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the United Rentals 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.