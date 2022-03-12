 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the United Rentals 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the United Rentals 200 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Phoenix Raceway.

By DKNation Staff
Tommy Joe Martins, driver of the (44) AAN Adjusters Chevrolet, hits the wall in turn 2 during the Xfinity Series - Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 on July 17, 2021 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 12th with the United Rentals 200 at the Phoenix Raceway.

The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports App. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. Kyle Busch won the race in 2019 with a time of 1:59:30, Brandon Jones was the 2020 winner with a time of 2:09:47 and Austin Cindric is the reigning champ and he ran the course in 2:25:37.

How to watch the United Rentals 200

Date: Saturday, March 12th
Race time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the United Rentals 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 United Rentals 200, entry list

Car # Driver Make Team
1 Sam Mayer Chevrolet JR Motorsports
2 Brett Moffitt Chevrolet Our Motorsports
2 Sheldon Creed Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 Bayley Currey Chevrolet JD Motorsports
5 Nicholas Sanchez Chevrolet BJ McLeod Motorsports
6 Ryan Vargas Chevrolet JD Motorsports
7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet JR Motorsports
7 Joe Graf Jr Ford SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt
8 David Starr Ford SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt
8 Josh Berry Chevrolet JR Motorsports
9 Noah Gragson Chevrolet JR Motorsports
10 Landon Cassill Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
11 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
13 Stan Mullis Toyota Motorsports Business Management
16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
18 Trevor Bayne Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Brandon Jones Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Austin Hill Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
23 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet Our Motorsports
26 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota Sam Hunt Racing
27 Jeb Burton Chevrolet Our Motorsports
28 Kyle Sieg Ford RSS Racing
31 Myatt Snider Chevrolet Jordan Anderson Racing
33 Loris Hezemans Toyota Reaume Brothers Racing
34 Jesse Iwuji Chevrolet Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
35 Jeffrey Earnhardt Toyota Emerling Gase Motorsports
36 Alex Labbe Chevrolet DGM Racing
38 Parker Retzlaff Ford RSS Racing
39 Ryan Sieg Ford RSS Racing
44 Ryan Ellis Chevrolet Alpha Prime Racing
45 Kaz Grala Chevrolet Alpha Prime Racing
47 Brennan Poole Chevrolet Mike Harmon Racing
48 Jade Buford Chevrolet Big Machine Racing
51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet Jeremy Clements Racing
54 Ty Gibbs Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
66 JJ Yeley Ford Motorsports Business Management
68 Brandon Brown Chevrolet Brandonbilt Motorsports
78 Josh Williams Chevrolet BJ McLeod Motorsports
91 Mason Massey Chevrolet DGM Racing
92 Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet DGM Racing
98 Riley Herbst Ford Stewart Haas Racing
99 Stefan Parsons Chevrolet BJ McLeod Motorsports

