 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time is the 2022 United Rentals 200 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 United Rentals 200 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNation Staff
Cars hit turn 2 during the Xfinity Series - Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 on July 17, 2021 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 12th with the United Rentals 200 at the Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports App. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. Kyle Busch won the race in 2019 with a time of 1:59:30, Brandon Jones was the 2020 winner with a time of 2:09:47 and Austin Cindric is the reigning champ and he ran the course in 2:25:37.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier all are tied for the best odds to win the race with +500 odds. They are followed by Josh Berry (+600) and Daniel Hemric (+800) who round out the drivers with the top-five best odds to win the United Rentals 200. Austin Cindric, who won in 2021, isn’t running the race this year and so we will see a new champion on Saturday.

More From DraftKings Nation