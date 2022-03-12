What time is the 2022 United Rentals 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 12th with the United Rentals 200 at the Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports App. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. Kyle Busch won the race in 2019 with a time of 1:59:30, Brandon Jones was the 2020 winner with a time of 2:09:47 and Austin Cindric is the reigning champ and he ran the course in 2:25:37.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier all are tied for the best odds to win the race with +500 odds. They are followed by Josh Berry (+600) and Daniel Hemric (+800) who round out the drivers with the top-five best odds to win the United Rentals 200. Austin Cindric, who won in 2021, isn’t running the race this year and so we will see a new champion on Saturday.