What time will Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan fight start on Saturday

DAZN will hold its next event on Saturday, March 12th. The main card will get started at 2:00 p.m. ET with the main event ring walks tentatively scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET. The timing of the main event ring walks is subject to change depending on the length of the undercard bouts preceding it. The main event for the night pits Leigh Wood taking on Michael Conlan for the WBA ‘Regular’ Featherweight World Title. The event will only be available on DAZN.

Wood enters with a 25-2 record and has 15 knockouts to his credit. In Wood’s last bout, he was able to win with a right hook in the 12th round against Can Xu in July of 2021. Conlan puts his undefeated streak on the line as heads into this title match with a 16-0 record sporting 8 knockouts. Most recently, Conlan took on TJ Doheny in August of 2021 and was victorious by unanimous decision. The event will take place at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Conlan has the slight edge as the -170 favorite. That makes Wood the underdog with +140 odds.

Full Card for Wood vs. Conlan