Full undercard for Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan featherweight title fight

DAZN will hold its next event on Saturday, March 12th. The main card will get started at 2:00 p.m. ET with the main event ring walks tentatively scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET. The timing of the main event ring walks is subject to change depending on the length of the undercard bouts preceding it. The main event for the night pits Leigh Wood taking on Michael Conlan for the WBA ‘Regular’ Featherweight World Title. The event will only be available on DAZN.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Conlan has the slight edge as the -170 favorite. That makes Wood the underdog with +140 odds.

Full Card for Wood vs. Conlan