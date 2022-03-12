 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full undercard for Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan featherweight title fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Leigh Wood faces Michael Conlan in a bout for Wood’s WBA featherweight title on Saturday

Michael Conlan celebrates victory over TJ Doheny after their WBA interim world featherweight title bout at Falls Park in Belfast. Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

DAZN will hold its next event on Saturday, March 12th. The main card will get started at 2:00 p.m. ET with the main event ring walks tentatively scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET. The timing of the main event ring walks is subject to change depending on the length of the undercard bouts preceding it. The main event for the night pits Leigh Wood taking on Michael Conlan for the WBA ‘Regular’ Featherweight World Title. The event will only be available on DAZN.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Conlan has the slight edge as the -170 favorite. That makes Wood the underdog with +140 odds.

Full Card for Wood vs. Conlan

  • Main event: Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan, WBA ‘Regular’ Featherweight World Title
  • Terri Harper vs. Yamila Belen Abellaneda, lightweight
  • Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, middleweight
  • Gary Culley vs. Miguel Vazquez, lightweight
  • Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias, super lightweight
  • Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Simon Krebs, light heavyweight
  • Thomas Carty vs. Michael Boloz, heavyweight
  • Nico Leivars vs. Jose Hernandez, lightweight

