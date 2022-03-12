Big 12 Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The Big 12 Championship pits two teams that split during the regular season in a matchup that will be for bragging rights, a trophy, and seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s what will happen tomorrow in Kansas City at the Sprint Center.

No. 3 Texas Tech: 25-8 (12-6 Big 12), 8 NET, 6 KenPom

The Red Raiders are not only in the hunt for their first Big 12 title in 25 appearances, they’re barely an underdog on the “neutral” floor in Kansas City. The computers have loved the Red Raiders all season, and all eight players in the rotation are upperclassmen. That’s truly an astonishing feat in college basketball in 2022.

And with that experience comes defense: TTU is the No. 1 adjusted defense in college basketball by KenPom this season.

No. 1 Kansas: 27-6 (14-4 Big 12), 7 NET, 8 KenPom

The Jayhawks seemed susceptible to a poor showing in the conference tournament but have found a way to get to the final and are in position to potentially grab a No. 1 seed in March Madness. Kansas has a perimeter star in Ochai Agbaji, but it’ll be big man David McCormack who could ultimately be the difference for the Jayhawks when it comes to tournament chances. Kansas won’t have to deal with Baylor in the final, so it’ll be the favorite to win Saturday.

How to watch the Big 12 Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 12th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN

Odds for Big 12 Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: Kansas -1.5

Total: 134.5

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Texas Tech: +350

Kansas: +200

