Pac-12 Tournament championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The Conference of Champions has invaded Las Vegas once again, and this time T-Mobile Arena is the site for what should be a great one between the top two teams in the league in the regular season. The winner might lay claim to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well.

No. 2 UCLA: 25-6 (15-5 Pac-12), 10 NET, 7 KenPom

A team that needed double overtime to get out of the First Four a year ago is now looking like they could return to the Final Four. While leading scorer and last year’s MVP Johnny Juzang certainly doesn’t look right with an ankle injury he’s toughing through, Jaime Jaquez has been terrific in his absence. The Bruins might not play the most exciting brand of basketball, but they also don’t turn it over: They’re fifth in the nation in least possession with a giveaway at 13.5%.

No. 1 Arizona: 30-3 (18-2 Pac-12), 2 NET, 3 Ken Pom

Even with a loss today, you can make the case the Wildcats should be a No. 1 seed in March Madness anyway. While Azuolas Tubelis is back and healthy, the loss of point guard Kerr Kriisa to a brutal lower leg injury in the quarterfinals against Stanford could be a huge blow for one of the most exciting teams in college basketball.

The Wildcats play a pretty style, with an assist on over 65% of baskets, the second best rate in Division I.

How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 12, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Odds for Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: Arizona -1.5

Total: 143

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

UCLA: +160

Arizona: -120

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.