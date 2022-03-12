AAC Tournament semifinals preview for Saturday, March 12

We’re down to four teams standing in the AAC Tournament with the semifinals taking place this afternoon at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX. Taking the floor first will be the top-seeded Houston Cougars taking on the No. 5Tulane Green Wave and that will be followed by the No. 2 SMU Mustangs battling the No. 3 Memphis Tigers.

No. 5 Tulane vs. No. 1 Houston: 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Point Spread: Houston -13.5

Point Total: 133.5

Houston advanced to today’s semifinals by downing Cincinnati in a 69-56 victory on Friday. The Cougars trailed by five at the half but reversed course in the second half to push ahead. The team is hoping to go 3-for-3 against Tulane this season, who they beat by double digits in both regular season matchups.

Tulane is trying to play spoiler this afternoon and put itself in this position with a 69-60 victory over Temple on Friday. The Green Wave grabbed control of this matchup midway through the first half and never looked back. Kevin Cross led with 18 points and nine rebounds.

The pick: Houston -13.5

No. 3 Memphis vs. No. 2 SMU: 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Point Spread: Memphis -4

Point Total: 141.5

SMU got loose in its quarterfinal outing on Friday, hammering Tulsa for an 83-58 win. This was close late in the first until the Mustangs broke off a 9-2 run to end the half. From there, they continually piled onto their lead and never looked back. ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi had the Mustangs listed as one of his first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament so every win here improves their chances of making the big dance.

Memphis let off the gas a little bit on Friday but still cruised past UCF to reach the conference semis. The Tigers will get their third crack at the Mustangs this season, a team they lost to twice by a combined 24 points.

The pick: SMU +4

