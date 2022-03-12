SEC Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The SEC Tournament champion will be crowned at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sunday as the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers will battle the No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies in the title game. Here is everything you need to know for the showdown.

Tennessee: 25-7 (16-4 SEC), 11 NET, 8 KenPom

Tennessee came into Tampa as the hottest team in the league and put it on display in both of its contests. After handling Mississippi State in a 72-59 victory on Friday, the Volunteers took it to hated rival Kentucky for a 69-62 victory in the semifinals on Saturday. The Volunteers harassed the Wildcats on defense and made things tough for Wooden Award candidate Oscar Tshiebwe, forcing him to foul out late. Kennedy Chandler led the scoring with 19 points in the win.

Texas A&M: 23-11 (12-9 SEC), 51 NET, 42 KenPom

Texas A&M has put together a Cinderella run to the SEC Tournament title game and have possibly earned themselves a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Coming into Tampa as the No. 8 seed, the Aggies got here by beating the buzzer to down Florida in overtime on Thursday, sending top-seeded Auburn home on Friday, and dominating Arkansas 82-64 on Saturday. Quenton Jackson is the leading scorer for TAMU, averaging 14.6 points per game.

How to watch the SEC Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN

Livestream: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Odds for SEC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Tennessee +330

Texas A&M: +7000

Tennessee defeated Texas A&M 90-80 during the regular season and the way its rolling right now, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Rick Barnes’ crew cut down the nets. However, no one is playing with more confidence that the Aggies right now and after the magical week they’ve had, it’ll be tough to bet against them on Sunday.

