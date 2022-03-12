Ivy League Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

It wasn’t the deepest of conference tournaments, but the field of four has been widdled down to two ahead of Sunday’s Ivy League Conference Championship game. Princeton overcame Cornell in the first semifinal game by a score of 77-73. Yale took down Penn, 67-61 in the second. Sunday’s championship will be the third meeting this season of Princeton and Yale and will be for bragging rights as well as the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Princeton: 23-5 (12-2 Ivy), 102 NET, 103 KenPom

The Tigers were the regular-season champions of the Ivy League as they finished with the best overall record and went 12-2 in conference play. Their lone losses came against Yale and Cornell in the middle of conference play. The Tigers finished the regular season on an eight-game win streak. Forward Tosan Evbuomwan was the unanimous selection for Ivy League Player of the Year.

Yale: 17-11 (11-3 Ivy), 153 NET, 151 KenPom

The Bulldogs dropped three conference games in the regular season, but one of their biggest wins was against Princeton. They won the first matchup against the Tigers 80-74 but lost 81-75 the second time around. During the regular season, Yale was led by guard Azar Swain who averaged 18.9 points per game. Swain actually ranked second in the entire conference for scoring per game. The Bulldogs were the second-best rebounding team and allowed the third-fewest points per game in the conference.

How to watch the Ivy League Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 13 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusettes

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN

Odds for Ivy League Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBA

Total: TBA

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Princeton: +125

Yale: +180

