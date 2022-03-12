Big Ten Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The Big Ten Tournament champion will be crowned at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday as the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes will battle the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers in the title game. Here is everything you need to know for the showdown.

Iowa: 25-9 (15-8 Big Ten), 14 NET, 13 KenPom

After a successful regular season, Iowa handled its business in Indy throughout the week to reach this point. Defeating Northwestern 112-76 on Thursday and Rutgers 84-74 on Friday, the Hawkeyes found itself in a dogfight with Indiana during Saturday’s semifinal round. Tied late in the game, Jordan Bohannon buried a three with one second remaining to lift Iowa over the top with an exciting 80-77 victory. Boasting the second ranked offense in adjusted efficiency, the Hawkeyes have been bolstered by Keegan Murray, who has averaged 23.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Purdue: 27-6 (16-6 Big Ten), 13 NET, 14 KenPom

Purdue was the lone top-four seed in the league to reach the weekend and acquitted itself well to make the championship game. After dispatching of Penn State for a 69-61 victory on Friday, the Boilermakers pulled away from a feisty Michigan State team for a 75-70 victory on Saturday. The Spartans pulled to within one deep into the second half before Purdue broke off a 9-0 run to give itself the necessary cushion to win. Jaden Ivey once again led the team in scoring and stands to be a factor once again in the title game.

How to watch the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Livestream: CBS.com/live-tv/stream/, Paramount+ App

Odds for Big Ten Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Iowa: +400

Purdue: +185

These are two evenly matched teams as evidenced by the fact that they’re literally right next to each other in both Ken Pom and Net rankings. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes by 10 in their lone regular season matchup and they’ll have a slight edge being in their home state with the Big Ten title on the line.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.