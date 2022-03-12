AAC Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The AAC Tournament champion will be crowned at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, on Sunday as the No. 3 Memphis Tigers will battle the No. 1 Houston Cougars in the title game. Here is everything you need to know for the showdown.

Memphis: 21-9 (15-5 AAC), 31 NET, 26 KenPom

Memphis won 10 of 11 games heading into league tournament and certainly carried that momentum into the weekend. Knocking out UCF with an 85-69 victory on Friday, the Tigers got into a dogfight against fellow NCAA Tournament hopeful SMU in the semifinals on Saturday. The team managed to lock in late and create just enough separation to advance to Sunday’s title game with a 70-63 win. Center Jalen Duren has been a force in the paint, averaging 12.3 points and eight rebounds this season.

Houston: 28-5 (17-3 AAC), 3 NET, 5 KenPom

The Cougars were the overwhelming favorite heading into the AAC Tournament this weekend and have more than lived up to it. After blasting Cincinnati 69-56 on Friday, Houston handled Tulane with easy in a 86-66 victory in the semifinals on Saturday. The team is looking to add a second straight AAC Tournament title as they begin what they hope is another march to the Final Four. Fabian White Jr. and Kyler Edwards have led the scoring efforts in both games and will look to help cut down the nets.

How to watch the AAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 13 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

TV: ESPN

Livestream: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Odds for AAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Houston: -175

Memphis: +300

As great as Houston has been this season has been this season, Memphis has been a thorn in their side this year. The Cougars have lost by double-digits to the Tigers twice, their worst losses of the campaign. One would be inclined to think that the third time will be the charm here as Houston will look to cut down the nets at Dickies Arena once again.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.